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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1857 No Motto1857 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,220 2,410 4,250 9,030 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 130,000 145,000 195,000
1857-C No Motto1857-C No Motto 1,560 1,710 1,940 2,440 3,810 3,750 5,530 6,090 6,970 8,280 10,720 17,190 25,310 45,050 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-D No Motto1857-D No Motto 1,740 2,010 2,340 2,970 4,660 3,850 6,380 6,630 8,090 14,060 18,560 22,310 31,810 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O No Motto1857-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,780 3,970 3,850 5,470 5,970 6,910 14,190 28,130 32,190 42,810 60,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S No Motto1857-S No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,850 2,060 2,780 3,280 6,590 8,630 10,280 14,690 27,630 40,630 97,500 164,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 28307 NGC Details
1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS 1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS EF-40 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8581 ANACS