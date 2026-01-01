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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1856 No Motto1856 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,970 2,440 3,910 8,030 19,830 57,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-C No Motto1856-C No Motto 1,370 1,620 1,910 2,410 3,310 2,750 5,280 5,720 6,530 8,090 15,940 24,050 37,380 55,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-D No Motto1856-D No Motto 1,410 1,710 2,160 3,030 4,160 3,650 4,840 5,720 7,840 10,310 14,190 16,560 19,190 39,060 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O No Motto1856-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,560 1,970 3,030 3,350 5,440 6,690 9,440 12,810 18,130 28,440 42,250 87,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S No Motto1856-S No Motto 1,410 1,440 1,560 1,660 1,720 1,600 2,340 2,720 4,090 5,810 9,130 11,840 22,310 40,950 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 7990 Details NGC
1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 364.80 Heritage Auctions 21321 Genuine PCGS