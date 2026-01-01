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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1855 No Motto1855 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,720 2,280 2,810 4,090 8,810 23,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-C No Motto1855-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,690 2,530 5,090 3,000 6,340 6,970 9,560 11,590 13,440 15,810 23,440 51,250 64,690 94,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-D No Motto1855-D No Motto 1,370 1,830 2,470 3,190 4,440 5,250 6,440 7,090 9,470 15,440 19,690 24,060 30,880 51,350 65,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O No Motto1855-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,590 2,160 4,970 4,750 6,560 7,440 9,090 13,850 27,190 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S No Motto1855-S No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,840 2,850 3,310 4,280 7,160 8,350 15,630 22,810 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS 1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 27370 Details NGC
1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 45815 Details NGC