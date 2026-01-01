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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1854 No Motto1854 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,690 2,190 2,470 4,410 9,910 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-C No Motto1854-C No Motto 1,370 1,560 1,840 2,690 4,720 3,350 5,840 6,470 7,280 8,340 14,380 18,440 30,630 46,480 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-D No Motto1854-D No Motto 1,370 1,590 1,840 2,410 4,560 3,850 6,090 6,720 7,470 10,160 11,440 14,060 16,940 28,750 62,730 90,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O No Motto1854-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 2,350 2,060 3,560 4,280 6,410 11,060 15,690 22,190 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S No Motto1854-S No Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,093,750 -.- 2,312,500 2,468,750 2,562,500 2,718,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23681 Details NGC
1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23784 Details NGC