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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1853 No Motto1853 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,840 2,030 3,500 6,470 18,190 51,350 110,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-C No Motto1853-C No Motto 1,370 1,530 1,940 2,530 4,470 4,000 5,720 6,220 7,220 8,190 9,560 14,060 21,560 29,060 69,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-D No Motto1853-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,840 2,530 4,340 3,850 5,440 6,220 7,060 8,720 9,910 11,160 14,810 24,380 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7791 Genuine PCGS
1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS 1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS VF-20 334.88 Heritage Auctions 21824 CSN