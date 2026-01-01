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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1851 No Motto1851 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,410 2,560 3,530 10,160 30,880 64,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-C No Motto1851-C No Motto 1,590 1,740 2,030 2,910 4,090 3,850 6,160 6,780 7,720 10,410 16,560 21,060 42,940 54,690 74,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-D No Motto1851-D No Motto 1,380 1,530 2,160 2,530 3,970 4,850 5,780 6,940 8,410 10,440 14,810 17,060 25,550 40,630 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O No Motto1851-O No Motto 1,410 1,560 1,880 2,340 3,310 3,350 4,970 6,160 8,280 9,410 15,310 17,810 28,410 53,950 98,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS 1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS AU-50 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8955 NGC Details
1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS 1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS VF-20 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9556 CSN