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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1849 No Motto1849 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,150 1,490 1,510 1,690 2,340 3,690 4,530 6,440 18,010 26,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-C No Motto1849-C No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,160 2,660 4,220 2,750 5,280 5,940 6,340 8,340 14,060 16,060 20,630 39,560 64,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-D No Motto1849-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,940 2,940 5,440 4,850 6,500 7,190 8,340 11,560 17,190 20,310 27,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 21607 Details NGC
1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21319 Genuine PCGS