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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1848 No Motto1848 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,720 2,310 3,090 4,310 14,060 27,630 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 135,000 -.- -.-
1848-C No Motto1848-C No Motto 1,370 1,470 2,030 2,780 4,560 5,000 5,720 6,780 7,410 11,380 18,130 21,560 32,190 49,690 76,050 95,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848-D No Motto1848-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,090 2,970 4,160 4,500 5,660 6,190 9,160 13,190 15,940 18,440 24,690 33,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848-D/D No Motto1848-D/D No Motto -.- -.- 4,350 6,000 10,500 12,500 15,000 -.- 20,000 28,500 32,500 -.- 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 7788 Genuine PCGS
1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 22345 Genuine PCGS