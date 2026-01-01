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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1847 No Motto1847 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,690 2,030 2,310 3,160 5,310 12,220 43,550 117,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847/7 No Motto1847/7 No Motto -.- -.- 700 875 950 1,000 1,100 -.- 1,250 1,650 3,250 -.- 4,850 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-C No Motto1847-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,810 2,310 4,090 3,000 5,440 6,000 8,470 9,810 13,440 15,410 21,690 40,940 53,630 93,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-D No Motto1847-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,280 2,780 4,560 4,500 5,280 5,720 6,720 8,840 11,560 14,060 19,690 34,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O No Motto1847-O No Motto 2,220 2,970 5,810 7,810 12,190 15,500 15,940 17,810 23,440 33,440 40,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1847 $5 -- Altered Surface. 1847 $5 -- Altered Surface. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21881 Genuine PCGS
1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 348.00 Heritage Auctions 28399 Details NGC
1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 28398 Details NGC