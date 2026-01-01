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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1846 Large Date No Motto1846 Large Date No Motto -.- -.- 700 875 950 1,000 1,050 -.- 1,300 1,450 2,500 -.- 5,500 16,500 23,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Small Date No Motto1846 Small Date No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,810 2,160 3,220 5,840 14,630 23,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-C No Motto1846-C No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,940 3,060 5,910 5,000 7,630 9,660 12,940 15,310 20,440 29,060 50,050 71,880 95,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-D No Motto1846-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,780 2,310 3,780 3,500 5,560 6,030 6,780 9,280 14,690 20,940 28,560 43,440 55,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-D/D No Motto1846-D/D No Motto -.- -.- 1,850 2,350 3,350 3,850 4,500 -.- 7,000 9,000 16,000 -.- 35,000 46,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O No Motto1846-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,840 2,940 3,350 5,190 5,720 8,910 11,410 17,190 26,880 44,060 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS 1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS MS-60 558.13 Heritage Auctions 10932 ANACS
1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS 1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS EF-45 381.88 Heritage Auctions 9548 ANACS