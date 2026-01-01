Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1845 No Motto1845 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,970 2,910 4,780 9,340 20,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185,000 -.-
1845-D No Motto1845-D No Motto 1,380 1,590 1,940 2,720 4,590 5,250 5,590 6,340 7,720 9,160 11,090 12,340 19,190 34,780 56,230 100,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845-O No Motto1845-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,470 2,060 3,500 4,560 6,440 7,060 10,470 16,560 22,060 38,440 75,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 27785 Genuine PCGS
1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS 1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS AU-50 446.50 Heritage Auctions 23925 Genuine PCGS