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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1844 No Motto1844 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,090 3,590 5,030 12,340 16,320 73,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 200,000 -.-
1844-C No Motto1844-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,840 2,910 5,280 4,350 6,910 7,720 8,590 15,310 19,810 23,440 29,380 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-D No Motto1844-D No Motto 1,410 2,190 2,470 2,940 4,590 4,000 5,940 6,590 7,590 9,030 10,810 12,220 23,440 38,190 58,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-O No Motto1844-O No Motto 1,370 1,440 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,150 1,530 2,000 2,910 3,690 6,030 8,090 9,660 19,190 47,130 60,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS 1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8619 NGC Details
1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 22133 Details NGC