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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1843 No Motto1843 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,910 2,660 4,940 12,340 26,850 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-C No Motto1843-C No Motto 1,470 1,590 2,090 3,280 5,530 3,500 7,560 8,590 10,190 13,060 17,810 21,690 26,810 37,190 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-D Medium D No Motto1843-D Medium D No Motto 1,500 1,860 2,440 3,220 4,840 4,250 6,220 6,810 7,630 9,340 11,030 12,310 20,630 33,350 71,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Large Letters No Motto1843-O Large Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,720 1,950 4,000 4,310 5,470 7,000 16,560 20,630 24,690 39,190 51,350 96,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Small Letters No Motto1843-O Small Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,500 2,590 3,250 4,410 5,590 7,660 11,000 20,940 22,810 35,430 51,350 76,380 100,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27794 Details NGC
1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25406 Genuine PCGS