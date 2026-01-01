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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1842 Large Letters No Motto1842 Large Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,720 2,160 3,030 2,750 4,030 6,440 8,090 9,720 15,630 21,130 27,630 36,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Letters No Motto1842 Small Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,780 2,780 3,500 3,310 4,470 8,280 11,190 17,310 21,780 29,060 40,630 51,350 71,310 115,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 -.- -.-
1842-C Large Date No Motto1842-C Large Date No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,910 2,940 4,560 2,850 6,840 7,690 9,090 14,190 17,190 19,190 27,630 38,350 49,080 123,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-C Small Date No Motto1842-C Small Date No Motto 5,310 6,780 9,690 14,690 20,000 25,000 30,630 33,440 36,880 54,060 95,550 107,580 140,630 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-D Large Date, Large Letters No Motto1842-D Large Date, Large Letters No Motto 2,130 2,910 4,590 6,190 10,410 11,500 15,000 20,940 28,440 41,940 60,130 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-D Small Date, Small Letters No Motto1842-D Small Date, Small Letters No Motto 1,380 1,650 2,220 3,220 4,410 4,750 5,720 6,340 7,660 10,440 16,690 19,810 32,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O No Motto1842-O No Motto 1,370 1,620 2,660 3,880 5,660 7,000 11,160 14,380 22,190 25,810 31,560 37,380 43,230 58,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 6184 NGC Details
1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS 1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 10074 NGC Details