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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1841 No Motto1841 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,590 1,500 2,190 2,720 3,530 4,090 5,280 6,060 9,310 14,560 23,210 43,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 -.- -.-
1841-C No Motto1841-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,970 3,280 5,720 3,000 8,280 9,190 11,470 14,190 18,440 23,560 36,730 47,190 60,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841-D Small D No Motto1841-D Small D No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,840 2,840 4,590 5,500 6,060 6,910 9,340 10,560 16,560 22,190 28,440 36,560 61,430 99,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841-D Tall D No Motto1841-D Tall D No Motto -.- -.- 2,000 2,750 4,850 6,000 8,750 -.- 9,500 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1841 $5 AU50 NGC. 1841 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 5699 NGC
1841 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1841 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,821.25 Heritage Auctions 4612 PCGS