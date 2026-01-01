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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1840 Broad Mill No Motto1840 Broad Mill No Motto -.- -.- 700 850 1,050 1,250 1,450 -.- 2,000 3,000 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Narrow Mill No Motto1840 Narrow Mill No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 2,090 2,440 3,340 4,560 5,160 7,060 14,690 50,050 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-C No Motto1840-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,810 3,190 5,470 7,000 7,090 8,560 11,160 14,310 24,380 29,690 46,560 68,130 95,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-D Small D No Motto1840-D Small D No Motto -.- -.- 2,500 3,350 5,000 6,000 6,750 -.- 8,000 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-D Tall D No Motto1840-D Tall D No Motto 1,590 2,010 2,810 3,470 5,160 5,500 6,810 7,660 9,590 14,060 23,060 29,690 40,950 60,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O Broad Mill No Motto1840-O Broad Mill No Motto -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,600 2,000 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O Narrow Mill No Motto1840-O Narrow Mill No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 2,440 1,950 3,220 4,030 5,160 6,410 13,440 16,690 26,560 49,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 22066 Genuine PCGS
1840 $5 AU55 NGC. 1840 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 25337 NGC