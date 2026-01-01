Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1839 No Motto1839 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,810 1,800 2,220 2,630 2,970 5,750 8,470 12,940 20,940 36,940 66,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-C No Motto1839-C No Motto 2,190 2,670 3,690 5,780 14,060 12,500 20,440 26,810 29,060 31,810 35,310 40,940 54,690 82,810 370,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-D No Motto1839-D No Motto 3,090 4,530 5,440 6,190 11,590 13,500 13,060 17,500 35,940 40,690 52,940 67,810 100,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1839 $5 -- Altered Surface. 1839 $5 -- Altered Surface. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8487 Genuine PCGS
1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VF-20 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25857 ANACS