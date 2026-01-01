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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle

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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle

Traditional design similar to design for cent

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Classic is defined as serving as a standard of excellence, something traditional or enduring.

Those characteristics aptl...READ MORE

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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1838 1838 1,420 1,500 1,530 1,590 1,840 1,950 2,660 2,810 3,310 4,030 5,340 6,250 9,000 14,890 43,230 119,930 279,500
1838-C 1838-C 2,970 3,940 6,030 9,280 15,310 18,500 23,060 24,690 32,190 46,560 66,880 89,060 139,820 292,500 -.- -.- -.-
1838-D 1838-D 2,820 3,660 5,940 7,970 14,940 16,500 20,940 25,940 28,470 35,630 42,500 54,690 116,350 186,550 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS 1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 9540 CSN
1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27936 ANACS