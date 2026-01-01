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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle

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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle

Traditional design similar to design for cent

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Classic is defined as serving as a standard of excellence, something traditional or enduring.

Those characteristics aptl...READ MORE

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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1837 1837 1,420 1,500 1,530 1,590 1,880 1,950 2,340 2,530 2,970 4,880 6,780 8,910 12,030 26,850 46,610 118,630 237,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 458.25 Heritage Auctions 25540 Genuine PCGS
1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS 1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS EF-40 470.00 Heritage Auctions 9557 ANACS