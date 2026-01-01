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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle

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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle

Traditional design similar to design for cent

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Classic is defined as serving as a standard of excellence, something traditional or enduring.

Those characteristics aptl...READ MORE

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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1834 Crosslet 4 1834 Crosslet 4 1,500 1,690 2,160 3,280 5,030 6,250 8,530 9,840 12,940 15,000 26,560 30,440 36,210 75,080 128,050 -.- -.-
1834 Plain 4 1834 Plain 4 1,420 1,500 1,530 1,590 1,660 1,650 2,030 2,220 2,470 3,220 4,280 5,690 9,590 14,940 36,080 92,810 180,050
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine. 1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine. EF-40 423.00 Heritage Auctions 27922 Genuine PCGS
1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. 1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. EF-40 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 4584 CSN