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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1834 Crosslet 4 Small Planchet1834 Crosslet 4 Small Planchet 15,300 20,940 30,940 41,560 56,560 62,500 61,880 67,190 71,060 79,060 85,630 108,230 119,150 162,500 279,500 344,500 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Plain 4 Small Planchet1834 Plain 4 Small Planchet 12,600 18,560 27,940 36,880 52,810 60,000 60,630 65,690 68,440 72,060 80,630 95,230 107,580 146,250 201,500 247,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5738 ANACS
1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 AU55 NGC. 1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 AU55 NGC. AU-55 45,531.25 Heritage Auctions 5439 NGC