|1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|29,375.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5737
|NGC Details
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents
|AU-50
|22,325.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5438
|NGC Details