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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1833 Large Date Small Planchet1833 Large Date Small Planchet 12,600 18,310 26,880 36,880 54,810 60,000 58,130 60,310 65,630 68,440 73,130 82,490 108,550 143,000 188,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 Small Date Small Planchet1833 Small Date Small Planchet -.- -.- 23,500 35,000 57,500 60,000 70,000 -.- 75,000 89,690 108,130 121,550 139,750 169,000 219,380 273,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 29,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5737 NGC Details
1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents 1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents AU-50 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 5438 NGC Details