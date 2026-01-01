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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1832 Curl Base 2, 12 Stars Small Planchet1832 Curl Base 2, 12 Stars Small Planchet -.- -.- 125,000 195,000 275,000 -.- -.- 406,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,059,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1832 Square Base 2, 13 Stars Small Planchet1832 Square Base 2, 13 Stars Small Planchet 15,900 20,630 30,940 39,380 54,690 60,000 64,380 68,560 78,690 82,810 91,880 105,950 113,430 143,000 201,500 318,500 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. VF-20 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 5255 ANACS
1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS