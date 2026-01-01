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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1828 1828 -.- -.- 14,500 26,500 58,130 50,000 83,130 109,380 125,000 162,500 187,500 247,000 275,000 375,000 543,750 630,500 -.- -.- -.-
1828/7 1828/7 -.- -.- 15,000 33,500 84,380 80,000 98,130 118,750 156,250 181,250 206,250 234,000 243,750 343,750 693,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 NGC Details
1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known 1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known MS-64 499,375.00 Heritage Auctions 4517 PCGS