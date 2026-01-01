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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1819 5D/50 1819 5D/50 19,800 21,000 24,060 35,630 49,380 72,500 55,940 60,310 77,350 90,940 116,880 143,750 193,750 253,500 370,500 474,500 -.- -.- -.-
1819 Close Date 1819 Close Date -.- -.- 32,500 42,500 65,000 72,500 77,500 -.- 87,500 95,000 135,000 -.- 165,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 Wide Date 1819 Wide Date 18,000 19,800 23,130 31,880 60,630 72,500 68,130 71,880 85,940 103,130 137,500 175,000 193,750 -.- -.- 279,500 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. 1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. AU-55 67,562.50 Heritage Auctions 5425 NGC
1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins 1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins AU-50 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5648 CSN