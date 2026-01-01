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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1818 1818 2,250 3,090 6,660 8,910 12,190 17,500 16,250 17,940 19,810 21,810 24,060 30,940 34,970 63,440 100,950 156,000 214,500 -.- -.-
1818 5D/50 1818 5D/50 2,910 4,050 7,280 8,970 13,130 19,000 14,810 16,560 18,130 23,440 28,440 35,310 46,880 79,630 111,090 188,500 253,500 -.- -.-
1818 STATESOF 1818 STATESOF -.- -.- 6,250 8,500 17,000 19,000 21,500 -.- 25,000 27,500 32,500 -.- 40,000 65,000 105,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 6767 PCGS
1818 $5 MS62 NGC. 1818 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 3283 NGC