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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1812 1812 1,880 2,720 4,060 5,000 7,470 9,440 10,720 12,220 13,310 14,060 14,810 18,560 25,440 41,280 119,930 168,750 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 3355 Genuine PCGS
1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,700.00 Heritage Auctions 6310 NGC Details