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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1811 Small 5 1811 Small 5 2,160 3,060 4,340 5,340 7,910 10,910 11,160 11,560 12,940 13,560 16,560 19,810 28,190 51,420 133,250 206,250 -.-
1811 Tall 5 1811 Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 9,500 -.- 11,000 12,500 14,000 -.- 22,500 30,000 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS Genuine
1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 4569 PCGS Genuine