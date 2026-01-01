Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1810 Large Date, Large 5 1810 Large Date, Large 5 1,940 2,660 4,060 4,910 6,970 9,310 9,940 10,910 11,590 12,060 15,440 17,310 20,940 42,320 109,850 223,130 -.-
1810 Large Date, Small 5 1810 Large Date, Small 5 26,880 33,130 48,130 73,440 104,690 143,750 225,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Small 5 1810 Small Date, Small 5 -.- -.- 21,690 32,810 51,560 82,810 -.- 107,190 123,130 143,750 -.- 181,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Small 5 1810 Small Date, Small 5 -.- -.- 18,500 28,500 46,500 65,000 -.- 80,000 105,000 140,000 -.- 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Tall 5 1810 Small Date, Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,280 5,340 7,280 9,660 -.- 12,030 14,190 14,810 -.- 21,060 31,530 73,910 -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Tall 5 1810 Small Date, Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 9,500 -.- 11,000 12,500 14,500 -.- 19,500 35,000 75,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,056.18 Heritage Auctions 5684 NGC Details
1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6606 NGC Details