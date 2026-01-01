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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1809/8 1809/8 2,940 3,910 4,690 6,060 9,560 10,030 10,440 12,030 14,560 15,000 15,560 18,190 34,440 65,650 120,580 193,750 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6305 NGC Details
1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 8887 Genuine PCGS