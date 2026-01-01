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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1808 1808 -.- -.- 3,940 5,590 8,090 9,280 -.- 11,090 13,310 13,750 -.- 18,190 30,000 56,060 -.- -.- -.-
1808 1808 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 10,000 -.- 11,000 12,000 14,000 -.- 18,500 32,500 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 -.- -.- 4,440 5,470 7,660 9,590 -.- 12,310 16,190 19,940 -.- 30,310 42,190 69,060 -.- -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,500 10,500 -.- 11,500 17,500 21,500 -.- 32,500 45,000 70,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 3951 NGC Details
1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6603 NGC Details