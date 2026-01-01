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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1807 1807 1,840 2,440 4,160 5,060 7,660 9,310 9,470 10,840 13,060 13,690 15,560 17,190 29,690 37,050 109,530 206,250 281,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS 1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS AU-50 3,583.75 Heritage Auctions 22340 Details NGC
1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 4424 PCGS Genuine