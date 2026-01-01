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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1807 1807 3,030 4,030 5,190 6,090 9,440 10,590 12,190 12,500 14,940 15,940 17,190 27,500 34,380 51,350 208,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving 1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving EF-40 3,818.75 Heritage Auctions 6598 PCGS Genuine
1807 $5 Bust Right -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1807 $5 Bust Right -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 3837 NGC Details