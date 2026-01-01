1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving

1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving

EF-40

3,818.75

6598

PCGS Genuine