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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1806 Pointed 6, 8X5 Stars 1806 Pointed 6, 8X5 Stars 3,440 4,340 5,410 6,220 9,160 10,840 12,810 13,750 17,060 19,190 20,310 30,630 42,500 67,280 169,000 -.-
1806 Round 6, 7X6 Stars 1806 Round 6, 7X6 Stars 3,190 4,060 5,130 5,910 8,690 9,780 12,220 12,810 15,310 16,560 17,810 22,810 32,060 45,940 136,500 208,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. 1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. AU-58 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 27427 PCGS
1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. 1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6597 CSN