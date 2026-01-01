Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1805 1805 3,160 4,030 5,190 6,030 9,030 11,840 12,940 14,060 15,560 18,130 20,940 31,560 37,310 57,190 188,500 260,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,671.88 Heritage Auctions 5156 CSN
1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. 1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5688 NGC Details