|1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i
|1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i
|MS-62
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3349
|NGC
|1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS.
|1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|8,812.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4816
|PCGS