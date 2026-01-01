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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1804 Small 8 1804 Small 8 3,030 3,940 5,410 6,160 9,030 11,530 12,090 15,440 20,560 21,060 21,560 29,060 45,630 79,630 154,050 -.-
1804 Small 8/Large 8 1804 Small 8/Large 8 3,410 4,220 5,660 6,470 9,310 13,560 15,310 16,250 17,810 19,810 24,810 36,880 61,560 112,130 173,550 338,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i 1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i MS-62 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3349 NGC
1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. 1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,812.50 Heritage Auctions 4816 PCGS