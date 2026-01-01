1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i

1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i

MS-62

17,625.00

3349

NGC