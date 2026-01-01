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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1803/2 1803/2 2,810 3,690 5,160 6,160 8,720 9,810 11,530 14,060 16,560 17,310 19,560 24,690 33,130 59,480 175,000 253,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4990 NGC Details
1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 3950 NGC Details