1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving

1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving

AU-50

4,406.25

3950

NGC Details