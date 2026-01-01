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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1802/1 1802/1 3,090 4,030 5,530 6,530 9,280 11,410 13,310 16,560 19,060 21,560 21,810 25,630 37,190 58,130 177,450 286,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,447.30 Heritage Auctions 3834 NGC Details
1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 5682 NGC Details