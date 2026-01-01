1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving

1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving

MS-60

4,112.50

6586

CSN