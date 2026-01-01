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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1800 1800 2,810 3,690 5,160 6,190 9,690 11,840 13,310 14,810 16,560 17,940 18,750 25,940 44,810 81,580 169,000 390,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving 1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving MS-60 4,112.50 Heritage Auctions 6586 CSN
1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 3967 CSN