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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1799 Large Stars 1799 Large Stars -.- -.- 7,500 8,000 11,500 16,000 -.- 20,000 28,500 45,000 -.- 60,000 95,000 -.- -.- -.-
1799 Small Stars 1799 Small Stars 3,160 4,440 5,530 6,590 12,340 16,560 19,940 21,560 24,310 33,440 42,810 58,130 99,380 156,000 195,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 5719 NGC
1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. MS-63 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5413 PCGS