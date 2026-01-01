1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T

1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T

AU-50

12,339.85

3965

NGC