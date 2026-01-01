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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1798 Large 8, 13 Stars 1798 Large 8, 13 Stars 3,410 4,560 6,160 9,720 14,310 17,940 20,440 26,940 29,810 32,500 35,630 56,060 92,630 175,500 245,050 364,000
1798 Large 8, 14 Stars 1798 Large 8, 14 Stars 4,440 5,340 7,660 11,060 18,440 30,310 38,310 46,560 65,630 123,190 156,250 193,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Small 8 1798 Small 8 3,590 5,690 7,030 10,590 16,560 25,560 34,690 37,310 44,440 56,250 73,780 116,350 162,500 195,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T AU-50 12,339.85 Heritage Auctions 3965 NGC
1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. EF-40 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6292 CSN