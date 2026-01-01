|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T
|AU-50
|12,339.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3965
|NGC
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details.
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details.
|EF-40
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6292
|CSN