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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1797 15 Stars 1797 15 Stars 19,690 26,880 35,940 49,380 79,380 131,250 173,130 237,500 268,750 300,000 338,000 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 16 Stars 1797 16 Stars 23,130 31,250 40,630 54,380 85,630 137,500 165,630 200,000 312,500 350,000 487,500 525,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5411 ANACS