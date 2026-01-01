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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1796/5 1796/5 14,060 22,940 31,560 35,940 48,130 58,190 61,810 64,440 93,560 125,000 173,230 206,250 268,750 342,000 606,250 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 4987 PCGS Genuine
1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 5409 ANACS