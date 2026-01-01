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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1795 1795 10,810 19,060 27,190 33,130 44,380 53,750 56,250 62,500 79,060 104,060 118,950 146,880 198,190 406,250 768,750 875,000
1795 Second S/D in STATES 1795 Second S/D in STATES -.- -.- 30,000 35,000 50,000 57,500 -.- 70,000 80,000 110,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 $5 BD-1, R. 1795 $5 BD-1, R. AU-50 43,200.00 Heritage Auctions 3964 CSN
1795 $5 Small Eagle -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-3, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. Half eagles were produced for the first time in 1795 and there are 15 different die varieties known for the date. Only 12 varieties were struck wi 1795 $5 Small Eagle -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-3, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. Half eagles were produced for the first time in 1795 and there are 15 different die varieties known for the date. Only 12 varieties were struck wi EF-40 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 5406 PCGS Genuine