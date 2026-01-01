1795 $5 Small Eagle -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-3, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. Half eagles were produced for the first time in 1795 and there are 15 different die varieties known for the date. Only 12 varieties were struck wi

1795 $5 Small Eagle -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-3, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. Half eagles were produced for the first time in 1795 and there are 15 different die varieties known for the date. Only 12 varieties were struck wi

EF-40

19,975.00

5406

PCGS Genuine