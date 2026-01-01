1795 $5 BD-1, R. 1795 $5 BD-1, R. AU-50 43,200.00 Heritage Auctions 3964 CSN

1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details. 1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details. AU-50 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 6580 NGC Details

1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 4987 PCGS Genuine

1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 5409 ANACS

1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5411 ANACS

1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T AU-50 12,339.85 Heritage Auctions 3965 NGC

1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. EF-40 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6292 CSN

1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 5719 NGC

1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. MS-63 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5413 PCGS

1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving 1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving MS-60 4,112.50 Heritage Auctions 6586 CSN

1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 3967 CSN

1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,447.30 Heritage Auctions 3834 NGC Details

1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 5682 NGC Details

1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4990 NGC Details

1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 3950 NGC Details

1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i 1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i MS-62 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3349 NGC

1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. 1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,812.50 Heritage Auctions 4816 PCGS

1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,671.88 Heritage Auctions 5156 CSN

1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. 1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5688 NGC Details

1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. 1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. AU-58 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 27427 PCGS

1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. 1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6597 CSN

1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS 1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS AU-50 3,583.75 Heritage Auctions 22340 Details NGC

1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 4424 PCGS Genuine

1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 3951 NGC Details

1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6603 NGC Details

1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6305 NGC Details

1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 8887 Genuine PCGS

1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,056.18 Heritage Auctions 5684 NGC Details

1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6606 NGC Details

1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS Genuine

1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 4569 PCGS Genuine

1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 3355 Genuine PCGS

1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,700.00 Heritage Auctions 6310 NGC Details

1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. MS-60 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 3409 ANACS

1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 22174 Details NGC

1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6313 CSN

1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC. 1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6766 NGC

1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 6767 PCGS

1818 $5 MS62 NGC. 1818 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 3283 NGC

1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. 1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. AU-55 67,562.50 Heritage Auctions 5425 NGC

1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins 1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins AU-50 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5648 CSN

1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. MS-60 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 6616 CSN

1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var 1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var MS-60 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 3411 NGC Details

1821 $5 AU55 NGC. 1821 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5427 NGC

1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined 1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined AU-55 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5727 NGC

1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e 1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e AU-55 21,150.00 Heritage Auctions 5428 PCGS

1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us 1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us MS-62 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 5729 PCGS

1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 29,490.15 Heritage Auctions 5730 NGC Details

1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 7,343.75 Heritage Auctions 6316 CSN

1827 $5 MS63 PCGS. 1827 $5 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 108,687.50 Heritage Auctions 5732 PCGS

1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri 1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri MS-64 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5433 PCGS

1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 NGC Details

1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known 1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known MS-64 499,375.00 Heritage Auctions 4517 PCGS

1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD- 1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD- AU-50 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 5733 CSN

1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After 1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After AU-58 41,125.00 Heritage Auctions 4995 NGC

1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. VF-20 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 5255 ANACS

1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS

1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 29,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5737 NGC Details

1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents 1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents AU-50 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 5438 NGC Details

1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine. 1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine. EF-40 423.00 Heritage Auctions 27922 Genuine PCGS

1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. 1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. EF-40 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 4584 CSN

1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 23779 Details NGC

1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS 1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 10918 PCGS Genuine

1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS 1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS EF-40 458.25 Heritage Auctions 21455 Details NGC

1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 528.00 Heritage Auctions 20333 Genuine PCGS

1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 458.25 Heritage Auctions 25540 Genuine PCGS

1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS 1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS EF-40 470.00 Heritage Auctions 9557 ANACS

1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS 1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 9540 CSN

1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27936 ANACS

1839 $5 -- Altered Surface. 1839 $5 -- Altered Surface. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8487 Genuine PCGS

1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VF-20 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25857 ANACS

1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 22066 Genuine PCGS

1840 $5 AU55 NGC. 1840 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 25337 NGC

1841 $5 AU50 NGC. 1841 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 5699 NGC

1841 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1841 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,821.25 Heritage Auctions 4612 PCGS

1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 6184 NGC Details

1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS 1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 10074 NGC Details

1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27794 Details NGC

1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25406 Genuine PCGS

1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS 1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8619 NGC Details

1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 22133 Details NGC

1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 27785 Genuine PCGS

1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS 1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS AU-50 446.50 Heritage Auctions 23925 Genuine PCGS

1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS 1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS MS-60 558.13 Heritage Auctions 10932 ANACS

1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS 1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS EF-45 381.88 Heritage Auctions 9548 ANACS

1847 $5 -- Altered Surface. 1847 $5 -- Altered Surface. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21881 Genuine PCGS

1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 348.00 Heritage Auctions 28399 Details NGC

1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 28398 Details NGC

1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 7788 Genuine PCGS

1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 22345 Genuine PCGS

1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 21607 Details NGC

1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21319 Genuine PCGS

1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 25824 Details NGC

1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25591 Details NGC

1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS 1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS AU-50 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8955 NGC Details

1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS 1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS VF-20 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9556 CSN

1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 23783 Details NGC

1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 468.00 Heritage Auctions 23764 Details NGC

1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7791 Genuine PCGS

1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS 1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS VF-20 334.88 Heritage Auctions 21824 CSN

1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23681 Details NGC

1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23784 Details NGC

1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS 1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 27370 Details NGC

1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 45815 Details NGC

1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 7990 Details NGC

1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 364.80 Heritage Auctions 21321 Genuine PCGS

1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 28307 NGC Details

1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS 1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS EF-40 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8581 ANACS

1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS 1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS AU-50 558.13 Heritage Auctions 10950 NGC Details

1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 21978 Genuine PCGS

1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. MS-60 851.88 Heritage Auctions 6693 NGC Details

1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8282 Details NGC

1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 432.00 Heritage Auctions 22160 Details NGC

1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 706.18 Heritage Auctions 23768 PCGS Genuine

1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 26235 Genuine PCGS

1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 24316 Details NGC

1862 $5 AU50 NGC. 1862 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6806 NGC

1862 $5 AU55 NGC. 1862 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3311 NGC

1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified 1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified AU-50 5,280.00 Heritage Auctions 3557 Genuine PCGS

1863 $5 AU55 NGC. 1863 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 3965 NGC

1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 5039 CSN

1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 5298 NGC Details

1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 6444 ANACS

1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 5188 NGC Details

1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 5040 CSN

1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details. 1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 7997 Details NGC

1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,220.40 Heritage Auctions 3780 Details NGC

1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS 1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8577 NGC Details

1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 45828 Details NGC

1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS 1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS EF-40 851.88 Heritage Auctions 8616 NGC Details

1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS 1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS EF-40 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8362 NGC Details

1869 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1869 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 4016 PCGS

1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5044 ANACS

1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS 1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8585 CSN

1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 1,187.93 Heritage Auctions 6457 CSN

1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 45831 Details NGC

1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 4469 PCGS Genuine

1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5302 NGC Details

1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS 1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 9569 ANACS

1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC. 1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21563 NGC

1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7654 Details NGC

1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS 1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS AU-50 2,056.25 Heritage Auctions 24124 NGC

1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,040.00 Heritage Auctions 7320 Details NGC

1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS 1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8680 NGC Details

1876 $5 AU55 NGC. 1876 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5518 NGC

1876 $5 AU55 NGC. 1876 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 4123 NGC

1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6740 PCGS Genuine

1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS 1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS AU-50 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 6179 PCGS Genuine

1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 24317 Genuine PCGS

1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 22163 Details NGC

1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS 1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS AU-55 387.75 Heritage Auctions 28510 NGC

1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS 1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS AU-55 381.88 Heritage Auctions 10968 NGC

1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS 1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 27424 Details NGC

1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27755 Genuine PCGS

(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. (2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27569 PCGS

(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. (2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27570 PCGS

(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27573 NGC

(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 736.73 Heritage Auctions 27572 NGC

1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS 1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS EF-40 329.00 Heritage Auctions 10987 CSN

1883 $5 AU55 PCGS. 1883 $5 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 326.40 Heritage Auctions 22170 PCGS

1884 $5 AU58 ANACS. 1884 $5 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 376.00 Heritage Auctions 27574 ANACS

1884 $5 AU58 NGC. 1884 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24291 NGC

1885 $5 AU55 ANACS. 1885 $5 AU55 ANACS. AU-55 366.00 Heritage Auctions 24293 ANACS

1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS 1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS AU-55 367.78 Heritage Auctions 10993 NGC

1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS 1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS AU-55 367.78 Heritage Auctions 10996 NGC

1886 $5 AU58 NGC. 1886 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24296 NGC

1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. 1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 350.15 Heritage Auctions 22447 NGC

1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS 1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS AU-58 363.08 Heritage Auctions 8969 NGC

1888 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1888 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 399.50 Heritage Auctions 21550 PCGS

1888 $5 AU55 PCGS. 1888 $5 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 399.50 Heritage Auctions 22237 PCGS

1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 28415 Details NGC

1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. 1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. EF-40 384.00 Heritage Auctions 27206 ANACS

1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27500 Details NGC

1890 $5 AU50 NGC. 1890 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 8277 NGC

1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 348.00 Heritage Auctions 24318 Genuine PCGS

1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS 1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8860 NGC Details

1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS 1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 21657 Details NGC

1892 $5 AU58 NGC. 1892 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 384.00 Heritage Auctions 26211 NGC

1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS 1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 22275 Details NGC

1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 350.15 Heritage Auctions 24534 NGC Details

1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 340.75 Heritage Auctions 30496 NGC Details

1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS 1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS MS-60 470.00 Heritage Auctions 20582 Details NGC

1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure. 1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure. AU-55 384.00 Heritage Auctions 29916 PCGS

1895 $5 AU58 NGC. 1895 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 364.25 Heritage Auctions 22455 NGC

1895 $5 AU58 NGC. 1895 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 350.15 Heritage Auctions 21590 NGC

1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS 1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS AU-55 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8638 NGC

1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 397.15 Heritage Auctions 11025 PCGS

1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS 1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS AU-55 528.75 Heritage Auctions 11027 PCGS

1897 $5 AU58 ANACS. 1897 $5 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24312 ANACS

1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS 1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS MS-60 446.50 Heritage Auctions 20903 Details NGC

1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS 1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 9573 NGC Details

1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS 1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8978 PCGS Genuine

1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS 1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS MS-60 440.63 Heritage Auctions 8933 PCGS Genuine

(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 940.00 Heritage Auctions 21604 NGC

(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 920.03 Heritage Auctions 21605 NGC

(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28330 NGC

(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28331 NGC

1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS 1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8943 NGC Details

1902 $5 AU58 NGC. 1902 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21613 NGC

1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS 1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 20278 Details NGC

1903 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1903 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 21752 PCGS

1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS 1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS AU-50 364.25 Heritage Auctions 22440 NGC Details

1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS 1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS MS-60 481.75 Heritage Auctions 21383 Details NGC

1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS 1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS MS-60 284.35 Heritage Auctions 8873 NGC Details

1905 $5 AU58 NGC. 1905 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 336.00 Heritage Auctions 26214 NGC

1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 399.50 Heritage Auctions 25256 PCGS Genuine

1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS 1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS AU-55 352.50 Heritage Auctions 9531 ANACS

1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 22083 Genuine PCGS

1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 340.75 Heritage Auctions 22488 NGC Details

(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28339 NGC

(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28340 NGC

(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC, And A 1915 $5 AU58 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC, And A 1915 $5 AU58 NGC. MS-62 528.75 Heritage Auctions 21653 NGC

(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 24580 NGC

(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 23710 NGC

1910 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1910 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25788 Genuine PCGS

1910 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1910 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 27603 Details NGC

1911 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1911 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21734 Genuine PCGS

1911 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1911 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 384.00 Heritage Auctions 24005 Details NGC

1912 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1912 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 564.00 Heritage Auctions 25613 Details NGC

1912 $5 -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1912 $5 -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 23779 Genuine PCGS

1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 372.00 Heritage Auctions 24007 Details NGC

1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27742 Details NGC

1914 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (462/2111). PCGS 1914 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (462/2111). PCGS AU-58 367.78 Heritage Auctions 9561 ANACS

1914 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/2713). PCGS 1914 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/2713). PCGS AU-50 386.58 Heritage Auctions 9030 NGC Details

1915 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1915 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 22097 Genuine PCGS

1915 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1915 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 22536 NGC Details

1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 25704 Details NGC

1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 23964 Details NGC

1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 23965 Details NGC

1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 14,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3773 Genuine PCGS

1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 18,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4472 Genuine PCGS

1986 Statue of Liberty Commemorative Set NGC. 1986 Statue of Liberty Commemorative Set NGC. MS-69 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 8228 NGC

1986 Three Piece Liberty Coin Set PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. 1986 Three Piece Liberty Coin Set PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. MS-69 352.50 Heritage Auctions 26046 Uncertified

1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 366.60 Heritage Auctions 17029 PCGS

1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS 1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS MS-70 376.00 Heritage Auctions 17030 PCGS

1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 368.95 Heritage Auctions 17036 PCGS

1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS 1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 368.95 Heritage Auctions 17038 PCGS

(4)1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (2299). PCGS (4)1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (2299). PCGS MS-70 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 9217 NGC

1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection. PCGS 1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection. PCGS MS-69 376.00 Heritage Auctions 17043 PCGS

1991-W $5 M. 1991-W $5 M. MS-69 329.00 Heritage Auctions 25352 PCGS

1991-W $5 M. 1991-W $5 M. MS-69 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25762 PCGS

1992-W $5 Columbus Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS 1992-W $5 Columbus Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 379.53 Heritage Auctions 17058 PCGS

1992-W $5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS 1992-W $5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS MS-70 387.75 Heritage Auctions 17057 PCGS

1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection L/M. NGC Census: (614/776). PCGS 1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection L/M. NGC Census: (614/776). PCGS MS-69 352.50 Heritage Auctions 26425 NGC

1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 352.50 Heritage Auctions 23293 PCGS

1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 380.70 Heritage Auctions 17070 PCGS

1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of John M. Mercanti, 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint. PCGS 1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of John M. Mercanti, 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint. PCGS MS-69 376.00 Heritage Auctions 17072 PCGS

1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 387.75 Heritage Auctions 17093 PCGS

1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS 1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS MS-70 575.75 Heritage Auctions 17094 PCGS

1996-W $5 Cauldron Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. 1996-W $5 Cauldron Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. MS-69 313.20 Heritage Auctions 27991 PCGS

1996-W $5 Cauldron Gold Five Dollar PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. 1996-W $5 Cauldron Gold Five Dollar PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. MS-69 329.00 Heritage Auctions 22658 NGC

1997-W $5 F. 1997-W $5 F. MS-69 329.00 Heritage Auctions 25357 PCGS

1997-W $5 F. 1997-W $5 F. MS-69 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25766 PCGS

1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. 1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. MS-69 320.40 Heritage Auctions 24169 NGC

1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 340.75 Heritage Auctions 21472 PCGS

2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: US Vault Collection. PCGS 2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: US Vault Collection. PCGS MS-69 317.25 Heritage Auctions 10250 PCGS