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Shield 5 Cents

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Shield 5 Cents

Coinage shortages during Civil War led to Shield 5¢ series

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Nearly 75 years after the first silver 5-cent coin (Flowing Hair half dime) was struck, the copper-nickel Shield ...READ MORE

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Shield 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Shield 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1867 Rays Removed from Reverse1867 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 24.15 26.45 33.60 42 72 105.60 120 138 168 180 192 212.50 275 375 890 1,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Rays Removed from Reverse1867 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 230 241.50 270 330 360 480 830 1,170 2,500 3,930 -.- 200 300 500 850 1,250 3,000
1868 Rays Removed from Reverse1868 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 24.15 25.30 30 44.40 75.60 115.20 120 138 156 168 192 212.50 300 450 790 2,080 8,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Rays Removed from Reverse1868 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 390 550 920 1,810 4,130 -.- 200 300 450 550 850 1,800
1869 Rays Removed from Reverse1869 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 26.45 28.75 33.60 43.20 74.40 105.60 120 138 168 192 222 275 325 450 840 2,280 6,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Rays Removed from Reverse1869 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 360 450 550 770 1,060 4,000 21,780 200 325 400 525 800 1,000
1870 Rays Removed from Reverse1870 Rays Removed from Reverse 25 27.60 33.35 48 76.80 112.80 132 150 162 180 210 240 300 425 640 1,560 3,020 8,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Rays Removed from Reverse1870 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 420 630 910 1,470 5,270 -.- 200 325 400 525 825 1,500
1871 Rays Removed from Reverse1871 Rays Removed from Reverse 62.50 81.65 105.80 156 222 318 330 390 420 480 504 540 740 880 1,380 2,310 4,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Rays Removed from Reverse1871 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 300 390 600 900 1,130 4,190 -.- 200 325 425 650 850 1,250
1872 Rays Removed from Reverse1872 Rays Removed from Reverse 35 26.45 37.95 51.60 84 105.60 138 150 180 198 240 258 300 375 710 1,310 2,050 13,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Rays Removed from Reverse1872 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 224.25 270 300 330 390 600 730 1,010 3,870 -.- 200 325 400 525 750 900
1873 Closed 3 Rays Removed from Reverse1873 Closed 3 Rays Removed from Reverse 40 62.50 82.50 100 150 250 275 -.- 325 350 450 -.- 600 1,000 1,350 2,490 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Rays Removed from Reverse1873 Closed 3 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 342 390 575 670 1,110 2,960 -.- 200 325 425 550 700 1,050
1873 Open 3 Rays Removed from Reverse1873 Open 3 Rays Removed from Reverse 27.50 25.30 34.50 39.60 63.60 93.60 109.20 120 150 180 210 258 375 500 750 1,810 4,650 18,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Rays Removed from Reverse1874 Rays Removed from Reverse 30 29.90 37.95 57.60 84 105.60 115.20 132 174 204 222 240 275 350 680 1,210 2,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Rays Removed from Reverse1874 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 360 550 690 1,000 3,250 -.- 200 325 400 525 800 1,100
1875 Rays Removed from Reverse1875 Rays Removed from Reverse 45 34.50 46 69.60 110.40 144 168 180 240 252 270 294 350 450 730 1,360 3,540 8,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Rays Removed from Reverse1875 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 420 575 1,060 1,310 4,490 8,260 250 375 500 575 1,000 1,250
1876 Rays Removed from Reverse1876 Rays Removed from Reverse 37.50 32.20 40.25 72 115.20 150 162 174 192 240 264 282 325 400 575 1,190 3,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Rays Removed from Reverse1876 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 300 360 525 680 1,040 2,800 6,790 200 325 400 525 750 1,250
1877 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1877 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,980 2,100 -.- 2,310 2,370 2,430 -.- -.- 3,000 -.- 4,720 5,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1877 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- 1,380 1,530 1,680 1,830 1,980 2,100 -.- 2,310 2,370 2,430 -.- 2,670 3,000 3,810 4,720 5,090 -.- -.- 2,750 3,000 3,250 4,000 5,250 5,500
1878 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1878 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,080 -.- 1,120 1,150 1,170 -.- -.- 1,260 -.- 1,440 1,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1878 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- 660 810 960 1,020 1,050 1,080 -.- 1,120 1,150 1,170 -.- 1,230 1,260 1,340 1,440 1,660 -.- -.- 1,150 1,200 1,250 1,300 1,400 1,750
1879 Rays Removed from Reverse1879 Rays Removed from Reverse 400 540 720 810 960 990 1,050 1,230 1,860 2,040 2,190 2,280 2,590 2,690 3,030 4,280 7,480 10,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Rays Removed from Reverse1879 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210 300 330 360 390 450 500 660 1,120 2,240 8,740 325 400 450 550 750 1,050
1879/8 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1879/8 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 450 500 650 825 1,250
1880 Rays Removed from Reverse1880 Rays Removed from Reverse 1,750 1,260 1,500 1,740 3,420 6,570 8,310 10,470 12,300 12,600 14,100 14,820 16,060 17,810 47,810 67,190 126,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Rays Removed from Reverse1880 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 480 540 570 600 630 660 690 760 810 960 1,560 8,650 275 400 450 550 775 850
1881 Rays Removed from Reverse1881 Rays Removed from Reverse 250 288 354 450 510 640 720 840 940 1,110 1,170 1,260 1,410 1,560 1,780 3,030 4,250 5,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Rays Removed from Reverse1881 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 228 246 288 300 360 450 575 690 810 1,460 8,910 250 325 400 500 575 650
1882 Rays Removed from Reverse1882 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 26.45 28.75 33.60 42 72 105.60 115.20 132 138 150 174 206.25 237.50 350 660 900 3,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Rays Removed from Reverse1882 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 222 300 400 640 730 1,460 6,730 200 225 300 450 525 750
1883 Rays Removed from Reverse1883 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 24.15 25.30 30 39.60 72 105.60 115.20 132 138 150 174 206.25 281.25 350 660 930 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Rays Removed from Reverse1883 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 144 198 210 222 300 400 640 730 1,430 7,960 200 225 350 500 600 750
1883/2 Rays Removed from Reverse1883/2 Rays Removed from Reverse 200 172.50 288 420 528 1,020 1,180 1,210 1,350 1,590 1,710 1,830 2,340 2,500 3,970 8,940 11,780 19,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 With Rays on Reverse1866 With Rays on Reverse 24 29.90 41.40 63.60 92.40 186 222 270 300 318 348 390 510 600 910 1,810 4,750 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 With Rays on Reverse1866 With Rays on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,260 1,320 1,380 1,690 2,110 2,970 3,580 11,700 -.- 1,000 1,350 1,850 2,100 2,750 3,250
1866/1866 Repunched Date With Rays on Reverse1866/1866 Repunched Date With Rays on Reverse 200 250 300 650 800 1,100 1,500 -.- 3,000 3,250 3,350 -.- 3,500 5,500 10,000 11,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 With Rays on Reverse1867 With Rays on Reverse 27.50 32.20 43.70 72 115.20 222 258 288 330 390 420 450 540 660 1,410 3,530 9,100 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 With Rays on Reverse1867 With Rays on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18,900 20,700 24,690 31,560 34,380 35,630 46,880 -.- -.- 15,000 17,500 30,000 37,500 38,500 55,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1866 5C Rays -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 5C Rays -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 150.00 Heritage Auctions 21088 Genuine PCGS
1866 5C Rays -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (17/1434). PCGS 1866 5C Rays -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (17/1434). PCGS AU-50 110.45 Heritage Auctions 26033 ANACS
17-Piece Proof Shield Nickel Collection. 17-Piece Proof Shield Nickel Collection. MS-64 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 3298 NGC
1867 5C -- Environmental Damage NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/648). PCGS 1867 5C -- Environmental Damage NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/648). PCGS MS-60 72.00 Heritage Auctions 24487 NGC Details
1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25132 Details NGC
1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27081 Genuine PCGS
1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23126 Details NGC
1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 114.00 Heritage Auctions 29128 Genuine PCGS
1870 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1870 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 25065 ANACS
1870 5C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/175). PCGS 1870 5C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/175). PCGS AU-55 54.00 Heritage Auctions 24130 ANACS
1871 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/85). PCGS 1871 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/85). PCGS AU-50 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21106 ANACS
1871 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 27094 Details NGC
1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/233). PCGS 1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/233). PCGS AU-50 105.75 Heritage Auctions 29633 ANACS
1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/235). PCGS 1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/235). PCGS AU-50 79.00 Heritage Auctions 22003 ANACS
1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-60 170.38 Heritage Auctions 29061 ANACS
1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 210.00 Heritage Auctions 25314 Genuine PCGS
1874 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (13/126). PCGS 1874 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (13/126). PCGS AU-58 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21108 ANACS
1874 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27227 Details NGC
1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/145). PCGS 1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/145). PCGS AU-50 111.63 Heritage Auctions 22005 ANACS
1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/152). PCGS 1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/152). PCGS AU-50 105.75 Heritage Auctions 21567 ANACS
1876 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/239). PCGS 1876 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/239). PCGS AU-55 105.75 Heritage Auctions 21109 ANACS
1876 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1876 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 144.00 Heritage Auctions 25161 Details NGC
1877 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1877 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 4101 NGC Details
1877 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. 1877 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 25135 Details NGC
1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 940.00 Heritage Auctions 3226 ANACS
1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. PR60 Details. NGC Census: (0/557). PCGS 1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. PR60 Details. NGC Census: (0/557). PCGS MS-60 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 24064 ANACS
1879 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/61). PCGS 1879 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/61). PCGS AU-55 646.25 Heritage Auctions 7280 ANACS
1879 5C AU55 PCGS. 1879 5C AU55 PCGS. AU-55 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 3672 PCGS
1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. 1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. EF-40 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 3228 Genuine PCGS
1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS. G-4 456.00 Heritage Auctions 27138 ANACS
1881 5C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1881 5C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 7151 Genuine PCGS
1881 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1881 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 420.00 Heritage Auctions 23128 Genuine PCGS
1882 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details, Net AU55. NGC Census: (2/860). PCGS 1882 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details, Net AU55. NGC Census: (2/860). PCGS AU-55 99.88 Heritage Auctions 25048 ANACS
1882 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 51.00 Heritage Auctions 23227 Genuine PCGS
(1883-1912) Five Cent Nickel Type II Planchet AU58 PCGS. (1883-1912) Five Cent Nickel Type II Planchet AU58 PCGS. AU-58 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7689 PCGS
1883 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/1544). PCGS 1883 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/1544). PCGS AU-50 40.00 Heritage Auctions 24860 ANACS