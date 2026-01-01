|1866 5C Rays -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1866 5C Rays -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21088
|Genuine PCGS
|1866 5C Rays -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (17/1434). PCGS
|1866 5C Rays -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (17/1434). PCGS
|AU-50
|110.45
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26033
|ANACS
|17-Piece Proof Shield Nickel Collection.
|17-Piece Proof Shield Nickel Collection.
|MS-64
|12,925.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3298
|NGC
|1867 5C -- Environmental Damage NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/648). PCGS
|1867 5C -- Environmental Damage NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/648). PCGS
|MS-60
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24487
|NGC Details
|1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25132
|Details NGC
|1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27081
|Genuine PCGS
|1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23126
|Details NGC
|1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29128
|Genuine PCGS
|1870 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1870 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25065
|ANACS
|1870 5C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/175). PCGS
|1870 5C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/175). PCGS
|AU-55
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24130
|ANACS
|1871 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/85). PCGS
|1871 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/85). PCGS
|AU-50
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21106
|ANACS
|1871 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27094
|Details NGC
|1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/233). PCGS
|1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/233). PCGS
|AU-50
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29633
|ANACS
|1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/235). PCGS
|1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/235). PCGS
|AU-50
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22003
|ANACS
|1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-60
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29061
|ANACS
|1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|210.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25314
|Genuine PCGS
|1874 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (13/126). PCGS
|1874 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (13/126). PCGS
|AU-58
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21108
|ANACS
|1874 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1874 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27227
|Details NGC
|1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/145). PCGS
|1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/145). PCGS
|AU-50
|111.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22005
|ANACS
|1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/152). PCGS
|1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/152). PCGS
|AU-50
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21567
|ANACS
|1876 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/239). PCGS
|1876 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/239). PCGS
|AU-55
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21109
|ANACS
|1876 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1876 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25161
|Details NGC
|1877 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1877 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4101
|NGC Details
|1877 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details.
|1877 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25135
|Details NGC
|1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3226
|ANACS
|1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. PR60 Details. NGC Census: (0/557). PCGS
|1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. PR60 Details. NGC Census: (0/557). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24064
|ANACS
|1879 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/61). PCGS
|1879 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/61). PCGS
|AU-55
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7280
|ANACS
|1879 5C AU55 PCGS.
|1879 5C AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3672
|PCGS
|1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS.
|1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS.
|EF-40
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3228
|Genuine PCGS
|1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|G-4
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27138
|ANACS
|1881 5C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1881 5C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7151
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1881 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|420.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23128
|Genuine PCGS
|1882 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details, Net AU55. NGC Census: (2/860). PCGS
|1882 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details, Net AU55. NGC Census: (2/860). PCGS
|AU-55
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25048
|ANACS
|1882 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1882 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23227
|Genuine PCGS
|(1883-1912) Five Cent Nickel Type II Planchet AU58 PCGS.
|(1883-1912) Five Cent Nickel Type II Planchet AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7689
|PCGS
|1883 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/1544). PCGS
|1883 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/1544). PCGS
|AU-50
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24860
|ANACS