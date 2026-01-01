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Liberty Head 5 Cents

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Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

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Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 14 14.95 24.15 35.65 50.40 81.60 105.60 110.40 117.60 126 150 162 193.75 218.75 300 525 1,440 4,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 228 300 375 475 660 2,180 5,850 165 225 300 400 550 800
1884 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1884 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 15 19.55 31.05 37.95 64.80 100.80 120 138 168 204 228 246 268.75 275 475 1,130 2,940 7,770 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1884 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 115 138 198 210 222 325 400 630 980 1,850 5,490 165 250 300 400 500 800
1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 225 330 540 740 1,000 1,290 1,680 1,860 2,040 2,250 2,430 2,610 3,530 4,190 5,060 7,340 10,340 29,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 600 810 880 930 1,180 1,290 1,590 1,750 2,700 10,560 950 1,000 1,250 1,300 1,400 1,750
1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 159 180 252 360 450 670 770 800 830 1,010 1,170 1,350 1,590 2,310 3,090 4,750 11,530 45,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 318 414 450 510 600 740 1,000 1,340 3,150 21,450 450 500 600 700 1,050 1,250
1887 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1887 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 11 12.65 18.40 31.05 45.60 75.60 91.20 100.80 126 144 162 180 225 250 425 680 1,590 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1887 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 240 375 425 525 800 3,190 -.- 175 275 300 400 500 650
1888 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1888 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 20 26.45 39.10 59.80 110.40 180 192 204 210 240 270 288 325 406.25 600 1,230 2,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1888 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 192 204 234 300 450 575 780 2,930 -.- 175 275 300 400 500 700
1889 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1889 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 10 8.05 14.95 28.75 50.40 80.40 110.40 117.60 120 144 150 174 200 250 362.50 700 1,500 6,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1889 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 198 228 275 450 575 710 3,280 7,640 175 275 300 400 500 750
1890 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1890 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 6 6.90 17.25 25.30 38.40 69.60 103.20 110.40 115.20 144 168 174 200 250 375 770 1,940 12,120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1890 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 210 240 350 450 575 980 2,800 -.- 175 275 300 400 500 850
1891 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1891 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 4.25 5.75 11.50 20.70 38.40 56.40 97.20 103.20 112.80 126 144 156 181.25 237.50 350 600 1,980 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1891 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 168 192 210 275 425 575 860 3,410 8,000 175 275 300 400 500 850
1892 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1892 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 4.25 5.75 10.35 21.85 39.60 67.20 106.80 110.40 116.40 138 150 162 187.50 250 400 930 1,660 18,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1892 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 138 180 210 240 300 400 525 940 3,090 7,960 175 275 300 400 500 800
1893 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1893 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 4.25 6.25 10.35 21.85 37.20 60 99.60 103.20 115.20 138 156 168 200 225 375 670 1,310 8,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1893 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 168 186 222 325 450 550 730 2,080 6,830 175 275 300 400 525 750
1894 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1894 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 11 13.80 27.60 87.40 144 240 270 300 318 360 390 408 475 525 810 1,470 2,220 9,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1894 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 138 168 192 210 300 350 630 850 2,080 -.- 175 275 300 400 525 800
1895 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1895 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 4 5 8.40 23 46.80 68.40 100.80 105.60 115.20 144 156 168 187.50 250 487.50 1,040 2,530 13,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1895 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 222 325 425 600 1,010 3,190 9,650 175 275 300 400 575 800
1896 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1896 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 6 9.20 18.40 36.80 64.80 98.40 144 150 162 180 192 210 237.50 300 630 1,230 2,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1896 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 222 275 400 525 1,070 2,760 -.- 175 275 300 400 525 800
1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 2 3.75 7.50 11.50 26.40 45.60 60 64.80 82.80 105.60 120 132 150 218.75 387.50 640 1,630 11,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 210 275 375 525 700 1,560 5,490 175 275 300 400 500 750
1898 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1898 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.75 3.75 6.25 9.20 21.60 46.80 66 75.60 88.80 110.40 132 144 168.75 206.25 400 640 1,310 10,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1898 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 132 162 180 204 250 362.50 575 980 1,720 4,580 175 275 300 400 500 700
1899 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1899 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 8.05 20.40 36 55.20 60 63.60 87.60 102 120 143.75 175 275 525 1,020 4,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1899 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 204 250 350 525 840 1,560 6,500 175 275 300 400 500 700
1900 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1900 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 8.05 18 36 63.60 67.20 69.60 73.20 86.40 96 125 162.50 237.50 525 840 5,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1900 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 204 250 350 550 680 1,310 7,740 175 275 300 400 500 725
1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 7.20 15.60 33.60 50.40 52.80 60 73.20 78 96 131.25 156.25 218.75 400 880 6,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 132 162 174 198 250 350 575 730 1,460 7,180 175 275 300 375 500 800
1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 7.20 14.40 33.60 54 55.20 62.40 69.60 76.80 96 125 162.50 212.50 425 870 6,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 210 275 400 550 860 1,630 8,650 175 275 300 375 450 800
1903 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1903 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 14.40 32.40 49.20 52.80 60 69.60 76.80 96 131.25 156.25 218.75 450 740 4,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1903 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 198 250 375 525 660 1,460 5,750 175 275 300 400 500 800
1904 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1904 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 12 31.20 48 51.60 57.60 70.80 84 96 115 150 225 450 860 5,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1904 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 110.40 115.20 120 132 162 180 192 250 400 475 630 2,240 -.- 175 275 300 400 500 750
1905 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1905 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 12 31.20 48 50.40 54 72 76.80 92.40 115 150 243.75 450 840 5,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1905 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 198 250 375 525 630 1,790 5,300 175 275 300 375 450 750
1906 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1906 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 10.80 31.20 48 50.40 55.20 72 76.80 92.40 115 143.75 218.75 500 1,220 26,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1906 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 192 250 400 600 750 1,660 9,720 175 275 300 375 550 750
1907 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1907 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 10.80 31.20 48 50.40 55.20 69.60 76.80 98.40 115 150 212.50 475 1,310 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1907 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 198 250 350 500 630 1,470 4,320 175 275 300 375 550 725
1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 10.80 32.40 54 55.20 57.60 69.60 76.80 96 115 150 212.50 475 1,190 6,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 192 268.75 343.75 600 670 1,470 4,910 175 275 300 375 475 725
1909 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1909 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.50 2.50 3.75 6 12 36 61.20 62.40 66 79.20 84 92.40 120 162.50 318.75 550 1,590 10,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1909 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 210 300 450 630 680 1,310 5,270 175 275 300 375 450 750
1910 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1910 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 9.60 30 45.60 52.80 56.40 69.60 76.80 92.40 125 156.25 200 400 1,190 6,270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1910 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 204 250 375 575 690 1,560 4,750 175 275 300 375 450 700
1911 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1911 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 6 9.60 30 45.60 50.40 57.60 69.60 78 92.40 125 156.25 231.25 475 860 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1911 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 192 250 375 500 700 1,760 5,620 175 275 300 375 500 650
1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 6 9.60 30 45.60 50.40 57.60 70.80 76.80 92.40 125 150 250 425 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 186 204 275 425 550 760 2,310 5,850 175 275 300 375 500 750
1912-D Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912-D Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 2 2.50 6.25 10.80 36 76.80 162 174 204 252 300 330 362.50 450 630 1,440 3,090 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-S Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912-S Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 105 115.20 162 222 444 810 1,260 1,320 1,470 1,530 1,560 1,650 1,810 2,190 2,340 3,090 5,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1913 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,220,000 4,093,750 4,593,750 5,187,500 6,093,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,172,500 3,737,500 -.- 5,000,000
1883 1883 4.50 8.75 10 11.25 12.50 13.75 15 16.25 18.75 26.25 30 35 57.50 107.50 175 275 450 2,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 216 228 252 312.50 425 680 880 1,890 -.- 200 250 325 425 650 850
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. (10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. MS-63 750.00 Heritage Auctions 25137 NGC
(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. (10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. MS-63 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23141 NGC
1884 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/367). PCGS 1884 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/367). PCGS MS-60 99.88 Heritage Auctions 21580 ANACS
1884 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1884 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25098 Genuine PCGS
1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 21076 Details NGC
1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 720.00 Heritage Auctions 46150 Details NGC
1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 150.00 Heritage Auctions 25168 Genuine PCGS
1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 23155 ANACS
1887 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/433). PCGS 1887 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/433). PCGS AU-50 72.00 Heritage Auctions 24864 ANACS
1887 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/403). PCGS 1887 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/403). PCGS MS-60 60.00 Heritage Auctions 23157 NGC Details
1888 3CN PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (368/184). PCGS 1888 3CN PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (368/184). PCGS MS-65 470.00 Heritage Auctions 24386 NGC
1888 5C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. 1888 5C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. EF-40 37.00 Heritage Auctions 21173 Details NGC
1889 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/540). PCGS 1889 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/540). PCGS AU-50 76.00 Heritage Auctions 28703 Details NGC
1889 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/537). PCGS 1889 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/537). PCGS AU-50 66.00 Heritage Auctions 20089 NGC Details
1890 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 101.00 Heritage Auctions 23125 Details NGC
1890 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1890 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 159.00 Heritage Auctions 29145 Genuine PCGS
1891 5C -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. 1891 5C -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. MS-60 134.00 Heritage Auctions 27243 CSN
1891 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/391). PCGS 1891 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/391). PCGS AU-50 41.00 Heritage Auctions 24138 ANACS
1892 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1892 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 65.00 Heritage Auctions 23266 Genuine PCGS
1892 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/387). PCGS 1892 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/387). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 23131 PCGS Genuine
1893 5C -- Struck 10% Off Center, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 5C -- Struck 10% Off Center, Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 186.00 Heritage Auctions 92205 Details NGC
1893 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (5/434). PCGS 1893 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (5/434). PCGS AU-55 88.00 Heritage Auctions 22610 NGC
1894 5C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 5C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25288 Genuine PCGS
1894 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/295). PCGS 1894 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/295). PCGS AU-50 199.75 Heritage Auctions 22013 ANACS
1895 5C -- Altered Surfaces - Lacquer PCGS Genuine. 1895 5C -- Altered Surfaces - Lacquer PCGS Genuine. MS-60 114.00 Heritage Auctions 25169 Genuine PCGS
1895 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/335). PCGS 1895 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/335). PCGS AU-50 54.00 Heritage Auctions 23049 PCGS Genuine
1896 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/275). PCGS 1896 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/275). PCGS MS-60 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23155 ANACS
1896 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/267). PCGS 1896 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/267). PCGS MS-60 80.00 Heritage Auctions 22556 NGC Details
1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS 1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS AU-55 66.00 Heritage Auctions 24055 ANACS
1897 5C AU58 ANACS. 1897 5C AU58 ANACS. AU-58 59.00 Heritage Auctions 21123 ANACS
1898 5C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/371). PCGS 1898 5C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/371). PCGS MS-60 103.40 Heritage Auctions 22855 NGC Details
1898 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1898 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 84.00 Heritage Auctions 29120 Genuine PCGS
1899 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1899 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21140 Details NGC
1899 5C -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/655). PCGS 1899 5C -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/655). PCGS MS-60 54.00 Heritage Auctions 22064 NGC Details
1900 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/770). PCGS 1900 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/770). PCGS MS-60 50.00 Heritage Auctions 23941 NGC Details
1900 5C Liberty Nickel -- Broadstruck Out of Collar, Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 5C Liberty Nickel -- Broadstruck Out of Collar, Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 150.00 Heritage Auctions 92209 Genuine PCGS
1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 540.50 Heritage Auctions 23492
1901 5C AU58 PCGS. 1901 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21124 PCGS
1902 5C AU55 PCGS. 1902 5C AU55 PCGS. AU-55 55.00 Heritage Auctions 29123 PCGS
1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS 1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS AU-58 74.00 Heritage Auctions 29645 ANACS
1903 5C -- Corroded, Tooled -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/773). PCGS 1903 5C -- Corroded, Tooled -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/773). PCGS AU-55 30.00 Heritage Auctions 22139 ANACS
1903 5C -- Medallic Alignment -- PR64 NGC. 1903 5C -- Medallic Alignment -- PR64 NGC. MS-64 360.00 Heritage Auctions 25090 NGC
1904 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (23/648). PCGS 1904 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (23/648). PCGS AU-58 69.00 Heritage Auctions 29646 ANACS
1904 5C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (19/628). PCGS 1904 5C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (19/628). PCGS AU-58 62.00 Heritage Auctions 22041 NGC
1905 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1905 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 39.00 Heritage Auctions 25087 Details NGC
1905 5C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1905 5C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25065 Genuine PCGS
1906 5C -- Env. Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/624). PCGS 1906 5C -- Env. Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/624). PCGS AU-50 22.00 Heritage Auctions 23866 Genuine PCGS
1906 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/550). PCGS 1906 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/550). PCGS MS-60 43.00 Heritage Auctions 21620 NGC Details
1907 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 97.00 Heritage Auctions 25106 Genuine PCGS
1907 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1907 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 41.00 Heritage Auctions 25056 PCGS
1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 43.00 Heritage Auctions 21255 Details NGC
1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25307 Genuine PCGS
1905 5C AU55 NGC. 1905 5C AU55 NGC. AU-58 228.00 Heritage Auctions 25099 NGC
1909 5C AU58 NGC. 1909 5C AU58 NGC. AU-58 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27814 NGC
1910 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1910 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 94.00 Heritage Auctions 34074 NGC Details
1910 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (3/542). PCGS 1910 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (3/542). PCGS MS-60 76.00 Heritage Auctions 26473 PCGS Genuine
1911 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/1097). PCGS 1911 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/1097). PCGS MS-60 43.00 Heritage Auctions 24140 ANACS
1911 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/1111). PCGS 1911 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/1111). PCGS MS-60 42.00 Heritage Auctions 20582 Genuine PCGS
1911 5C MS62 PCGS. 1911 5C MS62 PCGS. MS-63 168.00 Heritage Auctions 25099 PCGS
1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 53.00 Heritage Auctions 25048 PCGS Genuine