|(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC.
|(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25137
|NGC
|(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC.
|(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23141
|NGC
|1884 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/367). PCGS
|1884 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/367). PCGS
|MS-60
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21580
|ANACS
|1884 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1884 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25098
|Genuine PCGS
|1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21076
|Details NGC
|1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46150
|Details NGC
|1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25168
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23155
|ANACS
|1887 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/433). PCGS
|1887 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/433). PCGS
|AU-50
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24864
|ANACS
|1887 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/403). PCGS
|1887 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/403). PCGS
|MS-60
|60.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23157
|NGC Details
|1888 3CN PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (368/184). PCGS
|1888 3CN PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (368/184). PCGS
|MS-65
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24386
|NGC
|1888 5C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|1888 5C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|37.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21173
|Details NGC
|1889 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/540). PCGS
|1889 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/540). PCGS
|AU-50
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28703
|Details NGC
|1889 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/537). PCGS
|1889 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/537). PCGS
|AU-50
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20089
|NGC Details
|1890 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1890 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|101.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23125
|Details NGC
|1890 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1890 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29145
|Genuine PCGS
|1891 5C -- Artificially Toned -- NCS.
|1891 5C -- Artificially Toned -- NCS.
|MS-60
|134.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27243
|CSN
|1891 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/391). PCGS
|1891 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/391). PCGS
|AU-50
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24138
|ANACS
|1892 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1892 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23266
|Genuine PCGS
|1892 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/387). PCGS
|1892 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/387). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23131
|PCGS Genuine
|1893 5C -- Struck 10% Off Center, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1893 5C -- Struck 10% Off Center, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|186.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92205
|Details NGC
|1893 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (5/434). PCGS
|1893 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (5/434). PCGS
|AU-55
|88.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22610
|NGC
|1894 5C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 5C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25288
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/295). PCGS
|1894 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/295). PCGS
|AU-50
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22013
|ANACS
|1895 5C -- Altered Surfaces - Lacquer PCGS Genuine.
|1895 5C -- Altered Surfaces - Lacquer PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25169
|Genuine PCGS
|1895 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/335). PCGS
|1895 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/335). PCGS
|AU-50
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23049
|PCGS Genuine
|1896 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/275). PCGS
|1896 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/275). PCGS
|MS-60
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23155
|ANACS
|1896 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/267). PCGS
|1896 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/267). PCGS
|MS-60
|80.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22556
|NGC Details
|1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS
|1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS
|AU-55
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24055
|ANACS
|1897 5C AU58 ANACS.
|1897 5C AU58 ANACS.
|AU-58
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21123
|ANACS
|1898 5C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/371). PCGS
|1898 5C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/371). PCGS
|MS-60
|103.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22855
|NGC Details
|1898 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1898 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29120
|Genuine PCGS
|1899 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1899 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21140
|Details NGC
|1899 5C -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/655). PCGS
|1899 5C -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/655). PCGS
|MS-60
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22064
|NGC Details
|1900 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/770). PCGS
|1900 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/770). PCGS
|MS-60
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23941
|NGC Details
|1900 5C Liberty Nickel -- Broadstruck Out of Collar, Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 5C Liberty Nickel -- Broadstruck Out of Collar, Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92209
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23492
|
|1901 5C AU58 PCGS.
|1901 5C AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21124
|PCGS
|1902 5C AU55 PCGS.
|1902 5C AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29123
|PCGS
|1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS
|1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS
|AU-58
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29645
|ANACS
|1903 5C -- Corroded, Tooled -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/773). PCGS
|1903 5C -- Corroded, Tooled -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/773). PCGS
|AU-55
|30.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22139
|ANACS
|1903 5C -- Medallic Alignment -- PR64 NGC.
|1903 5C -- Medallic Alignment -- PR64 NGC.
|MS-64
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25090
|NGC
|1904 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (23/648). PCGS
|1904 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (23/648). PCGS
|AU-58
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29646
|ANACS
|1904 5C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (19/628). PCGS
|1904 5C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (19/628). PCGS
|AU-58
|62.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22041
|NGC
|1905 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1905 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25087
|Details NGC
|1905 5C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1905 5C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25065
|Genuine PCGS
|1906 5C -- Env. Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/624). PCGS
|1906 5C -- Env. Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/624). PCGS
|AU-50
|22.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23866
|Genuine PCGS
|1906 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/550). PCGS
|1906 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/550). PCGS
|MS-60
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21620
|NGC Details
|1907 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1907 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|97.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25106
|Genuine PCGS
|1907 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1907 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25056
|PCGS
|1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21255
|Details NGC
|1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25307
|Genuine PCGS
|1905 5C AU55 NGC.
|1905 5C AU55 NGC.
|AU-58
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25099
|NGC
|1909 5C AU58 NGC.
|1909 5C AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27814
|NGC
|1910 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1910 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|34074
|NGC Details
|1910 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (3/542). PCGS
|1910 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (3/542). PCGS
|MS-60
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26473
|PCGS Genuine
|1911 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/1097). PCGS
|1911 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/1097). PCGS
|MS-60
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24140
|ANACS
|1911 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/1111). PCGS
|1911 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/1111). PCGS
|MS-60
|42.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20582
|Genuine PCGS
|1911 5C MS62 PCGS.
|1911 5C MS62 PCGS.
|MS-63
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25099
|PCGS
|1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25048
|PCGS Genuine