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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 5C LM-1 -- Damaged, Clipped, Bent -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/68). PCGS 1796 5C LM-1 -- Damaged, Clipped, Bent -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/68). PCGS G-4 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7388 ANACS
1796 H10C -- Damaged -- ANACS. 1796 H10C -- Damaged -- ANACS. VG-8 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 23166 ANACS
1797 Draped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-4. 16 Stars. VG-8 (PCGS). 1797 Draped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-4. 16 Stars. VG-8 (PCGS). VG-8 2,820.00 Stack's Bowers 3065 PCGS
1797 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1797 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 930.00 Heritage Auctions 7326 Details NGC