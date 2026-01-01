|1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS
|1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS
|VF-20
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7497
|NGC Details
|1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23106
|Genuine PCGS
|1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|969.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3427
|NGC Details
|1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS
|1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS
|VF-20
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7261
|PCGS Genuine
|1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of
|1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of
|AU-50
|352,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30180
|PCGS
|1803 H10C -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1803 H10C -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7331
|Details NGC
|1803 H10C Large 8 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1803 H10C Large 8 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25167
|Details NGC
|1805 H10C -- Corroded, Heavily Damaged, Polished -- ANACS.
|1805 H10C -- Corroded, Heavily Damaged, Polished -- ANACS.
|AG-3
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27281
|ANACS
|1805 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7789
|Genuine PCGS