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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS 1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS VF-20 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 7497 NGC Details
1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 432.00 Heritage Auctions 23106 Genuine PCGS
1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 969.38 Heritage Auctions 3427 NGC Details
1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS 1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS VF-20 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7261 PCGS Genuine
1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of 1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of AU-50 352,500.00 Heritage Auctions 30180 PCGS
1803 H10C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1803 H10C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG-8 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 7331 Details NGC
1803 H10C Large 8 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1803 H10C Large 8 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 25167 Details NGC
1805 H10C -- Corroded, Heavily Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. 1805 H10C -- Corroded, Heavily Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. AG-3 372.00 Heritage Auctions 27281 ANACS
1805 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7789 Genuine PCGS