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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2016-D Copper-Nickel2016-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 10 35 25 -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P Copper-Nickel2016-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.75 10 27.50 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Copper-Nickel2016-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
 
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